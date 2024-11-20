The Swedish government is sending an expanded "In case of crisis or war" brochure to all five million households this week amid ongoing escalation in the Ukraine-Russia war.

The 32-page brochure outlines what its citizens need to know before and during catastrophic events such as a terrorist attack or major disease outbreak, including building up a food and water cache, evacuating to civil defense structures and protecting oneself against psychological warfare.

One of the first pages also issues a warning, which the BBC noted was moved up from the middle section of an earlier version of the brochure, reading: "If Sweden is attacked, we will never surrender. Any suggestion to the contrary is false."

The brochure was first produced during World War II, per the BBC, and updated during the Cold War.

Both Denmark and Finland have also created and disseminated similar brochures, ensuring the Nordic region is prepared for any potential catastrophe. The recent events in Ukraine's war against Russia has prompted European countries to draw up contingency plans.

Originally published by Latin Times