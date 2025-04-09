Texas Sen. Ted Cruz urged the president to "take the deal" if one should arise from other countries willing to slash their tariffs and barriers to trade.

"Take the deal," Cruz reiterated during a town hall with Fox News town hall with host Sean Hannity on Tuesday. "Make deals, and actually work to lower tariffs," Cruz added.

Cruz's proclamation came hours before President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs went into at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Trump's policy includes a 10% universal tariff on all imports with an additional tax of up to 50% on countries that have large trade deficits with the U.S. The country hit hardest was China with a cumulative tariff of 104%.

Cruz: Take the deal.. Trump has the opportunity for the most extraordinary win for the American people right now by making a deal.. There are voices in the administration that want to have tariffs as a permanent feature of the economy. I think that’s a mistake pic.twitter.com/nO3ROhTiSA — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2025

The Trump administration has shared contradictory anticipated outcomes. Some view it as a short-term tactic that will incite world leaders to negotiate with the U.S. while others hope it will remain a long-term strategy that creates manufacturing jobs for Americans.

Cruz said he "hopes and prays" the president views his tariffs as a short-term policy that will lead to other world leaders reducing tariffs on the U.S.

"If the outcome of these tariffs announced last week is in 30 days, 60 days, 90 days we see tariffs slashed worldwide; we see the barriers to U.S. farmers and ranchers and manufacturers dropping enormously, and suddenly we're able to access other markets and these tariffs drop here, that's a great outcome," Cruz stated.

"President Trump has the opportunity for the most extraordinary economic win for the American people right now," he added.

Trump has faced bipartisan pushback since announcing his "Liberation Day" tariffs last week. Additionally, the stock market tanked to levels not seen since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and experts have warned unemployment could fall to "recessionary levels" and inflation will rise if the administration follows through with its tariffs rollout.

Originally published on Latin Times