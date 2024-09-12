A Scottish teenager plead guilty to homicide after punching and killing a man, just 30 minutes after he was released by police for assaulting a shopkeeper.

Upon his release, the 15-year-old boy punched Patrick Colquhoun, 70, who fell and was fatally injured. That same day, the teen attacked Nadeen Mohammed, 65, with a knife at his shop, as reported by the BBC.

The court heard that the boy and his friend demanded Mohammed and his son "come outside" the shop on April 12, but they told them to leave. Mohammed later followed them outside where the altercation ensued.

Prosecutor Angela Gray KC told the court, "The boy removed a knife from the waistband of his trousers and made a slashing motion towards Mr. Mohammed striking him on the arm." Mohammed ended up needing stitches.

The teen went home after the incident and told his father what happened, who then drove to the scene and told police. The boy was arrested, but released that night scheduled to attend court later that month.

Less than an hour later, the boy was caught on CCTV footage accusing Colquhoun of urinating on a car rented by his father, and punching him in the head. Colquhoun fell over and hit his head on the concrete, suffering a brain bleed, a large skull fracture and bruising.