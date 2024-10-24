Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted his team lacked a "killing" instinct in their Europa League 1-1 draw at Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on Thursday as Tottenham made it three wins from three with a 1-0 win at home to AZ.

Joshua Zirkzee teed up Christian Eriksen to blast United ahead after 15 minutes from the edge of the area in Istanbul.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana made a superb double-save to parry two Youssef En-Nesyri headers to protect their lead at half-time.

It was wiped out, however, within four minutes of the restart as sloppy defending allowed En-Nesyri to head in Allan Saint-Maximin's inviting cross.

A point leaves United languishing in 21st spot in the 36-team table and they have now gone a full calendar year without winning a European game.

"We have to win and we get again in the position to win, but we have to be killing (the opponent off) more," said Ten Hag. "We let the opponent get away with the point."

Former Man Utd boss Mourinho, now in charge of the Turkish side, was sent-off for protesting too vigorously when French referee Clement Turpin turned down a penalty appeal.

"He (the referee) told me something incredible. He could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline," said Mourinho.

"I congratulate him because it is incredible his peripheral vision. During the game, 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on the bench and my behaviour. That is why he is one of the best referees in the world."

Spurs are one of three teams to have won all three matches alongside Lazio and Anderlecht who enjoyed 2-0 wins over Twente and Ludogorets respectively.

The London side made a host of changes to the side that beat West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League at the weekend and one of the newcomers, 17-year-old Mikey Moore, almost gave them an early lead but headed wide.

The introduction of Brennan Johnson at half-time moved Spurs up a gear and they were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute when Lucas Bergvall was brought down.

James Maddison passed the ball to Brazilian striker Richarlison who slammed the ball down the middle to put Spurs in front.

AZ had Moller Wolfe sent off for a bad tackle on Johnson as Spurs held on for the win.

"Another one ticked off," Spurs captain Maddison told TNT Sports. "That's three in three, nine points puts us in a very good position."

Lazio kept their 100 percent record intact with Pedro Rodriguez and Gustav Isaksen on target in a 2-0 win at Twente while English winger Samuel Edozie and Anders Dreyer scored in Anderlecht's 2-0 victory at home to Ludogorets.

Rangers produced one of the performances of the night with Vaclav Cerny scoring twice in a 4-0 win over FCSB which lifts them to 11th in the table.

"I still see a lot of things we can improve on, but I'm happy everybody can see there's potential in this squad," said Rangers boss Philippe Clement after the club's biggest European win in 17 years.

Ajax sit fourth with seven points after a testy 3-0 win at Qarabag which saw the Azerbaijani side ending the match with nine players, Julio Romao sent off after just 15 minutes and Elvin Jafarguliyev following him 11 minutes from time.

Kenneth Taylor put the Dutch side ahead in the 36th minute. A penalty from Wout Weghorst made the game safe in the 74th minute with Chuba Akpom sealing it three minutes later.

