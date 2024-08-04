Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider on Sunday became the first Russians to win a medal at the Paris Olympics when they took silver in the women's tennis doubles.

Playing as neutrals, they were beaten in three sets in the final by Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Athletes from Russia and ally Belarus were banned from world sport following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But the IOC has allowed their gradual return under a neutral banner, providing the athletes concerned meet strict conditions.

In Paris, there are just 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians competing.

"It doesn't matter to me," said Andreeva when asked about competing as a neutral.

"I just go on the court to play and I fight. That's what we did together this week."

Shnaider refused completely to discuss the ban on the Russian flag and anthem.

"We are here to fight as a pair and we are very proud of that. I will not answer any questions about politics. I am here to talk about tennis," she told a press conference.

To be invited to Paris, "neutral individual athletes" who achieved good enough results to qualify had to pass a double check.

The international sports federations and the IOC verified that the competitors did not actively support the war in Ukraine or have any links with their countries' armies.

They were not allowed to take part in the opening ceremony or compete under their national flags and their achievements are not recognised in the medals table.

Andreeva, 17, and 20-year-old Shnaider, playing their first event as a team, went down to a 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 defeat to the experienced Italians in Sunday's final.

They had knocked out defending Olympic champions and second seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the quarter-finals.

Andreeva and Shnaider are both top-25 players in singles.

At this year's French Open, Andreeva was the youngest player to reach the semi-finals since 1997.

Shnaider arrived in Paris having won a third singles title in Budapest.

Belarusians have already enjoyed some success in the French capital.

Ivan Litvinovich won men's trampoline gold on Friday while Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya claimed silver in the women's event.