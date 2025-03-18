Tesla Stops Cybertruck Shipments After Panel Adhesion Problems Surface

Tesla has paused deliveries of its much-anticipated Cybertruck after several owners reported serious issues with the vehicle's panels coming loose, raising safety concerns.

The issue primarily involves the trim pieces along the roofline, which have been detached from the vehicle at high speeds, putting other drivers at risk.

The recall was initiated after multiple Cybertruck owners, including Reid Tomasko, a car wrapping business owner, shared videos online showing trim pieces flying off the trucks while on the road.

In one instance, a trim piece detached from the vehicle and was captured by Tomasko's onboard camera, landing on the road behind him.

Tomasko, who has worked on numerous Cybertrucks, claims the adhesive used to attach the trim pieces is failing, resulting in the panels detaching, DailyMail said.

Tesla has yet to release an official statement on the problem, but sources have confirmed that deliveries are currently on a "containment hold" to address the issue.

This type of hold is usually implemented when a manufacturer identifies a problem in newly built vehicles and delays deliveries until the issue is resolved. The company is taking steps to ensure that affected trucks are inspected and repaired before reaching customers.

Cybertruck owners have reported similar issues, including metal trim pieces coming off during driving. The affected part appears to be the "cantrail," a decorative trim along the roofline.

One owner filed a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), stating that the detached trim could pose a serious safety risk, as it is "sharp enough to hit other cars."

Tesla recalled over 11,000 trucks last summer for “improperly adhered… trunk bed trim sail applique.”

The Cybertruck’s been recalled 7 times since its launch 15 months ago. Tesla sold an estimated 40,000 trucks in 2024 despite over 1 million reservations https://t.co/Zg2xScGpMv — 𝐒𝐧𝐨𝐳𝐳𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫🌻 (@Snozz_Wanger) March 15, 2025

Tesla Stock Drops Over 50% Amid Cybertruck Quality Concerns

Reid Tomasko's YouTube video further highlighted concerns with the adhesive used on other Cybertruck parts, such as the quarter panels and tailgate.

The issue seems to be particularly noticeable in colder weather, as the adhesive becomes brittle and less effective.

According to the NY Post, Tesla's stock has also been under pressure, with shares falling more than 50% since mid-December.

Analysts cite a combination of factors, including increased competition from Chinese EV manufacturers and controversy surrounding CEO Elon Musk's political ties, as contributing to the decline.

Tesla has struggled to meet sales expectations for the Cybertruck, despite a high number of pre-orders before its release.

In response to these setbacks, Tesla has been offering discounts on Cybertruck models and low financing rates to boost sales. The company has also removed special badges from unsold Foundation Series Cybertrucks, likely in an effort to make them more appealing to regular buyers.

Although the Cybertruck remains the best-selling electric pickup, its sales performance has fallen short of initial projections.

Musk had previously claimed that demand was overwhelming, with nearly 2 million reservations for the vehicle.

However, actual sales have failed to meet those expectations, and Tesla is working to address the quality control issues that have affected the truck's reputation.

Originally published on vcpost.com