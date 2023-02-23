As governments across the world continue to ban video-based social media platform TikTok from employees' devices, Mercedes-Benz announced that upcoming models will allow drivers to directly download third-party apps to the center display, including TikTok.

The luxury automaker made the announcement Wednesday, during its unveiling of its latest E-class sedan. Drivers will be able to film themselves and participate in video meetings through the vehicle's center display, as long as the car remains in park.

The European Union's two biggest policy-making institutions on Thursday banned TikTok from staff phones for cybersecurity reasons, attributing concerns to the belief China's government could use the app to harvest users' data or advance its interests.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, has been largely banned from government devices in the U.S., including by many states across the political spectrum.

The company's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is scheduled to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in March, an attempt to quell the growing fear among government officials.

As TikTok crossed over the 1 billion user threshold, its popularity has suffered little damage among its base, which is largely made up of 10 to 19-year-olds, according to the Wallaroo agency.

In terms of its addition to luxury vehicles, the deal between TikTok and Mercedes-Benz is not an exclusive one, as the carmaker will allow drivers to download a variety of applications from its app store, including Zoom and the game Angry Birds.

"As we aim to expand that experience for our users, we're excited to partner with Mercedes-Benz to introduce immersive in-car entertainment, which will give our community more opportunities to enjoy the content they love," David Saidden, director of distribution business development at TikTok, said in a statement.

Mercedes has yet to announce pricing or a release date for its new E-class. Prices for the 2023 E-class start at around $56,000.