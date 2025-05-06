Tomatoes Recalled in 14 States Over Salmonella Concerns, FDA Warns

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of tomatoes sold in 14 states due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall involves two different brands: Ray & Mascari Inc. and Williams Farms Repack LLC. No illnesses have been reported so far, but consumers are urged to avoid consuming the recalled products.

Ray & Mascari Inc., based in Indiana, recalled four-count packs of Vine Ripe tomatoes sold in plastic clamshells. These tomatoes were distributed at Gordon Food Service Stores in 11 states, including New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

According to Today, the tomatoes were sold under the label "Vine Ripe Tomatoes" and had the statement "Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc." The affected lot numbers are RM250424 15250B and RM250427 15250B.

Williams Farms Repack LLC, located in South Carolina, also recalled several tomato products. These tomatoes, sold between April 23-28, 2025, were distributed to wholesalers in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Affected products include multiple package sizes of tomatoes, with lot codes R4467, R4470, and others. The tomatoes were sold under Williams Farms Repack and H&C Farms labels.

View the complete details on this recall at: https://t.co/BOMVW6k6d4 pic.twitter.com/rMLEgthhlQ — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) May 2, 2025

FDA Warns of Salmonella Contamination in Tomatoes, Urges Return

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious illness, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Infections can lead to fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach cramps.

While the FDA has not reported any illnesses connected to the tomatoes, they urge consumers to discard or return the products for a refund.

The tomatoes were supplied by Hanshaw & Caping Farms of Immokalee, Florida, which notified both companies about the possible contamination, CBS News said.

The FDA stated that while no illnesses have been linked to the tomatoes yet, it is crucial for consumers to act quickly to prevent potential health risks.

The affected tomatoes from Ray & Mascari Inc. were sold in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the Williams Farms tomatoes were sold in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. If you purchased any of the recalled tomatoes, the FDA advises you to throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them.

For more information or questions, consumers can contact Jason Breland at Williams Farms Repack LLC at 843-866-7707 or 843-599-5154. For Ray & Mascari Inc., the contact number is 317-637-0234.

Originally published on vcpost.com