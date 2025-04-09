A photo of Trump administration trade representative Jamieson Greer looking baffled as he finds out that President Donald Trump changed his mind on reciprocal tariffs in the middle of a congressional hearing is making rounds on social media.

Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford shared the image to social media.

"What it looks like when you're the country's trade representative testifying before Congress and you find out Trump changed his mind on tariffs," wrote Horsford. "This is reckless governing. There is no strategy and it's obvious this is amateur hour."

What it looks like when you’re the country’s trade representative testifying before Congress and you find out Trump changed his mind on tariffs.



This is reckless governing. There is no strategy and it’s obvious this is amateur hour. pic.twitter.com/k8eiJlWFRy — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) April 9, 2025

The House Ways and Means Committee held a hearing regarding President Donald Trump's trade policy on Wednesday, with Greer testifying at the hearing. Greer also appeared before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday.

While Greer was testifying before Congress, he learned that Trump postponed implementing higher reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries for 90 days. Rep. Horsford then asked Greer if he knew that this pause was going to be implemented.

"W-T-F! Who's in charge?" Horsford exclaimed.

"It looks like your boss just pulled the rug out from under you and paused the tariffs, the taxes on the American people. There's no strategy. You just found out three seconds ago, sitting here, we saw you," he continued.

However, the pause did not apply to China, for which duties are being raised to 125%.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," he wrote to Truth Social. "At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable."

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 9, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times