Travere Therapeutics stock has climbed roughly 110% from its 52-week low of around $6.80 to $14.30, as hedge funds such as Armistice Capital, Driehaus Capital Management, and Wellington Management have built positions around the company's rare kidney disease therapeutics. The biopharmaceutical company's lead asset, FILSPARI, has achieved full FDA approval for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), or Berger's disease.

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue reached $73.5 million, driven by FILSPARI's momentum in kidney disease treatment, while the company maintained a robust $370.7 million cash position. The performance has attracted attention from both specialized healthcare investors and broader institutional managers.

FILSPARI and Regulatory Momentum

FILSPARI received full FDA approval in the third quarter of 2024 as the only non-immunosuppressive treatment that significantly slows kidney function decline in IgAN. The regulatory achievement transformed the drug from an accelerated approval based on surrogate endpoints to full approval based on clinically meaningful outcomes.

It initially received accelerated approval on February 17, 2023, for reducing proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN, with commercial availability beginning the week of February 27, 2023. Converting to full approval within 18 months reflects both the strength of clinical data and the company's regulatory execution capabilities.

The FDA recently accepted for review Travere's supplemental New Drug Application requesting modification of liver monitoring for FILSPARI in IgAN, with a target action date of August 28, 2025. Reducing monitoring requirements could expand patient access and physician adoption, factors that institutional investors monitor closely when evaluating commercial potential.

Pipeline Expansion

Beyond IgAN, Travere is developing sparsentan to treat focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), another rare kidney disease that often leads to kidney failure. FSGS damages the tiny filters in the kidneys, causing protein to leak into urine. Following meetings with the FDA, the company plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application for FSGS treatment around the end of the first quarter of 2025, using data from two major clinical studies called DUPLEX and DUET.

If approved, sparsentan would become the first FDA-approved medicine specifically for FSGS patients, giving Travere a significant competitive advantage in treating this rare condition.

The company is also developing a drug called pegtibatinase for homocystinuria, a genetic disorder where the body cannot properly break down certain amino acids. This buildup can damage blood vessels and cause developmental delays.

International expansion could provide another growth avenue. Travere's partner Renalys Pharma expects results from its Phase 3 clinical trial of sparsentan for IgAN treatment in Japan during the second half of 2025. This partnership allows Travere to enter the Japanese market without direct investment while receiving milestone payments and future royalties if the treatment succeeds.

Institutional Investment

Travere Therapeutics has 447 institutional owners holding a total of 117,537,916 shares, with the largest shareholders including Armistice Capital, BlackRock Inc., Janus Henderson Group, Vanguard Group Inc., and Driehaus Capital Management. The institutional ownership structure spans both passive index funds and active specialty investors.

Armistice Capital owns approximately 8.9 million shares, accounting for 2.38% of the hedge fund's portfolio. Other institutional participants include Wellington Management Group, which acquired a new stake during the fourth quarter, purchasing 33,493 shares valued at approximately $583,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake by 8.4% during the fourth quarter to 2,125,744 shares worth $37.03 million. Several major institutional investors expanded their Travere positions during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management added 289,173 shares, bringing its total to nearly 5 million shares valued at $86.6 million. Renaissance Technologies increased its stake by 28.5% to 2.4 million shares worth $42 million.

Driehaus Capital Management made the largest percentage increase, adding over 1.9 million shares for a 608% jump. The firm now holds 2.2 million shares valued at $38.6 million. Jacobs Levy Equity Management grew its position by 37% to 2.2 million shares worth $37.9 million, while Emerald Advisers added 165,085 shares to reach 2.1 million shares valued at $37 million.

The combination of new entrants and existing shareholders increasing positions is a sign of continuing investor interest amid the stock's strong performance over the past year.

Financial Position and Development Goals

Travere ended 2024 with approximately $371 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The financial position supports ongoing commercial activities and clinical development through multiple regulatory catalysts without requiring additional equity financing.

As of June 2025, Travere's market capitalization stood at approximately $1.27 billion. Meanwhile, the rare disease therapeutic market presents unique investment characteristics that attract institutional capital.

Institutional investors evaluate rare disease companies based on regulatory expertise, commercial execution capabilities, and pipeline diversification. Travere's progression from accelerated to full approval demonstrates regulatory competence, while consistent patient start form growth is a sign of commercial execution. The company's advancement of multiple indications for sparsentan and development of pegtibatinase provide portfolio diversification within the rare disease focus.

Investment from hedge funds such as Armistice Capital, Driehaus Capital Management, and Wellington Management reflects institutional positions on Travere's ability to execute on its rare disease focus. The combination of commercial revenue, regulatory momentum, and pipeline expansion opportunities continues to attract institutional capital to the company's equity.