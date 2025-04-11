Nancy Pelosi has an estimated net worth of £187.35 million ($245.16 million), according to alternative data platform Quiver Quantitative. It is believed that she accumulated most of her wealth through stock investments. Public disclosure reports revealed that her husband, Paul Pelosi, executes trades on her behalf, which have returned triple-digit returns over the past decade. While Paul's near-perfect timing of the markets drove speculations of insider trading, Pelosi's 2025 trades worth £1.49 million ($1.95 million) might not be working out in the ongoing market turmoil.

According to the latest public disclosure report, Pelosi purchased call options on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST), and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) in January. Most of these investments are now trading in red, excluding Tempus AI.

Most 2025 Stock Trades are Down by Over 30%

On 14th January, Pelosi purchased 50 call options contracts on Alphabet with a strike price of £114 ($150) and an expiry of 16th January 2026, worth between £191,047 ($250,001) and £382,092 ($500,000). As per Optionchart.io data, the last contract price was £17.12 ($22.4) on 10th April compared with £39.89 ($53.2) on 14th January, when Pelosi executed the transaction, implying potential unrealised losses of 57% on the trade.

On the same day, Pelosi added 50 Amazon call options with a £114.83 ($150) strike price and an expiry date of 16th January 2026, worth between $250,001 and $500,000. The contract price has since declined to £41.53 ($54.35) on 10th April from £61.17 ($80.04) on 14th January, implying losses of over 32%.

Pelosi's next pick was 50 Nvidia options with a £61.13 ($80) strike price and an expiry date of 16th January 2026. This trade is also worth between $250,001 and $500,000, as per the disclosure report. The contract price closed at £46.89 ($61.36) on 14th January but fell to £32.33 ($42.3) on 10th April, implying a drop of 31%.

Pelosi's biggest derivatives purchase in 2025 is Vistra Corp., worth between £382,093 ($500,001) and £764,185 ($1 million). She purchased 50 call options of the company on 14th January with a strike price of £38.21 ($50) and a 16th January 2026 expiry. According to 15th January data, the contract price closed at £93.1 ($121.83) compared with £48.91 ($64) on 10th April, implying a 47% drop.

The Only Trade in Green

Pelosi's investment in Tempus AI is about the only trade holding up in green. She purchased 50 call options on the AI healthcare company with a £15.28 ($20) strike price and an expiry date of 16th January 2026. The contract price was £12.23 ($16) on the date of trade execution and more than quadrupled in mid-February before declining to £19.49 ($25.5) on 10th April. Pelosi's investment is potentially up 37% on this trade.

Her portfolio beat top hedge funds in 2024, with 54% annual gains. However, her investments could be down tens of millions of dollars in 2025.

Although Pelosi's investment portfolio has jumped by over 600% since May 2014, US President Donald Trump's tariff plans and an escalating trade war with China have triggered a market upheaval that is refusing to settle down despite a 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs on other countries. Quiver Quantitative co-founder Chris Kardatzke said in March that Pelosi's net worth had fallen by £11.08 million ($14.5 million) since the end of January.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.

Originally published on IBTimes UK