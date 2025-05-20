President Donald Trump's administration has reversed its halt on a giant offshore wind project in New York led by Norwegian company Equinor, US officials confirmed Tuesday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Equinor had announced the policy shift in statements Monday night, saying construction on the massive Empire Wind project would be able to resume following a month-long stoppage.

An Equinor spokesman told AFP last week that the company might abandon the project if a solution were not found soon.

Trump, who has repeatedly expressed opposition to wind energy -- claiming turbines are unsightly and dangerous -- signed a series of executive orders targeting the sector shortly after returning to the White House in January.

Those included a temporary freeze on federal permitting and loans for offshore and onshore wind projects.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced in mid-April that his department was ordering construction halted "immediately" on the Empire Wind project, saying predecessors in the administration of former president Joe Biden had not performed "sufficient analysis."

In a social media post Monday night, Burgum did not mention Empire Wind but praised Hochul for "her willingness to move forward on critical pipeline capacity."

Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a former oil industry executive, have emphasized the need to streamline pipeline permitting, calling the issue a major impediment to natural gas development.

"Energy Dominance is the foundation of America's economic and national security," Burgum said on X.

"Americans who live in New York and New England would see significant economic benefits and lower utility costs from increased access to reliable, affordable, clean American natural gas."

A Department of Interior spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the wind project halt had been lifted.

Hochul thanked Trump in her statement, calling the project "critical" in terms of jobs and clean power.

"New York's economic future is going to be powered by abundant, clean energy that helps our homes and businesses thrive," Hochul said.

"We appreciate the fact that construction can now resume on Empire Wind, a project which underscores our commitment to deliver energy while supporting local economies and creating jobs," Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said separately.

Valued by Equinor at $2.5 billion, the Empire Wind 1 project includes 54 turbines designed to deliver 810 megawatts of energy into Brooklyn, powering 500,000 homes.