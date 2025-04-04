On Friday, Trump shared claims from his supporters that he is intentionally crashing the stock market in what one called "a wild chess move," within his "genius" economic strategy.

In a video posted to Trump's Truth Social account without comment, a Trump supporter sits in his car and insists, "Everything Trump and Musk are doing is exactly what people voted for in November." He blames "narcissism" for blinding Democrats to their "complete rebuke" at the ballot box.

Everything Trump and @elonmusk are doing is exactly what people voted for in November.



Democrats can't comprehend this.



We just needed a new President!



🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qbhnjw6oA4 — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) April 4, 2025

Another video shared by the president features the voice of crypto and finance influencer Brian Decker explaining that the market's recent 20% drop is all part of Trump's master plan.

"Trump is crashing the stock market by 20 percent this month, but he's doing it on purpose," Decker says in the clip, claiming the move is designed to shift capital into U.S. treasuries, forcing the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

According to the narration, this would allow the government to refinance trillions in debt at lower rates, weaken the dollar, and drop mortgage rates—ultimately benefiting the middle class. Decker goes so far as to call the strategy a "wild chess move" that's "working."

However, not all of the video's claims are supported by evidence. Notably Decker asserts that Warren Buffett recently praised Trump's economic moves as "the best [he's] seen in over 50 years." In reality, Buffett made no such statement, and criticized Trump's tariff policies as "an act of war to some degree," during an interview with CBS News.

Supporters argue that Trump is attempting to undercut elite investors and force domestic production, while critics warn that toying with market stability poses serious risks to retirement savings, job security, cost of living, and the global economy.

With the 2025 economic landscape already volatile, the president's public embrace of such narratives is certain to further fuel debate among economists, investors, and voters alike.

Originally published on Latin Times