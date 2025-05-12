President Donald Trump called on Disney CEO Bob Iger to "do something" after an ABC reporter insisted Pope Leo's selection "had nothing to do with Trump."

During Sunday's edition of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," while broadcasting from the Vatican, ABC News reporter Martha Raddatz agreed with a statement made by her fellow correspondent, Terry Moran, about how President Trump had no influence on Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost becoming the first U.S.-born American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

"It was clear that the Cardinals very quickly came to a conclusion based on the needs of the church now and who [Cardinal Prevost] was," Moran started. "The question that we had was, 'how much did the American moment with President Trump matter?' They're telling us not at all. It was him that mattered," he added.

"That's what we've been hearing this morning," Raddatz agreed. "It was him."

Trump took to Truth Social to voice his frustrations with not being acknowledged for his part in Pope Leo's ascendance to His Holiness.

"So funny to watch old timer Martha Raditz on ABC Fake News (the Slopadopolus show!) this morning, blurt out that, effectively, Pope Leo's selection had nothing to do with Donald Trump," the president wrote.

"It came out of nowhere, but it was on her Trump Deranged Mind," he continued. "Remember, I did WIN the Catholic Vote, by a lot! Bob Iger should do something about the losers and haters he's got on his low rated shows. It's time for change. MAGA!!!"

Trump secured roughly 60% of the Catholic vote while Kamala Harris received 40% in the latest presidential election, according to AP News. Trump's performance in the 2024 election marked a modest improvement of three points compared to 2020 and one point above his 2016 showing.

Originally published on Latin Times