Just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's ill-fated White House meeting, President Donald Trump cut off military aid to the war-torn country and is demanding a public apology, according to a media report.

An unnamed White House officially told CNN that Trump's decision to freeze already-approved military assistance to Ukraine in its defense against Russia was a direct result of the last Friday's Oval Office meeting gone horribly wrong.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well," the source told CNN. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution."

The meeting in front of reporters saw Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance attack Zelensky for being ungrateful and disrespectful. Zelensky was then asked to leave the White House without signing a planned mineral-rights deal as a pathway to a peace plan.

Trump now reportedly wants a public apology before welcoming Zelensky back to peace talks and he has ordered than any military aid that was in the pipeline to Ukraine be frozen, CNN reported.

The move comes hours after Trump chastised Zelensky again for characterizing peace with Russia as being "very far away."

"America will not put up with it for much longer," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?"

On Sunday, European leaders held a summit in London, agreeing on a four-point plan to guarantee Ukraine's defense in a peace deal with Russia.