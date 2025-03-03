Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope on Sunday about salvaging the relationship with the U.S. after a tense meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, while receiving a warm welcome in London, where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine.

Despite the disagreement, Zelenskyy believes the U.S.-Ukraine relationship will continue and is hopeful for further dialogue, though he suggests future talks should be kept behind closed doors.

"If we agreed that it [the deal] will be signed, from our side we are ready to sign. I honestly think the United States will be ready, as well. Maybe they need time to analyze some things," Zelenskyy told reporters in London on Sunday, after a meeting with European leaders, CNBC reported.

"I do not think it's right when such discussions are totally open. ... The format of what happened, I don't think it brought something positive or additional to us as partners," Zelenskyy pointed out. "As regards salvaging the relationship, I think our relationship will continue."

The heated Oval Office meeting last Friday marked an escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Ukraine. Trump had earlier criticized Zelenskyy, calling him a "dictator" and wrongly claiming Ukraine started the war with Russia.

During the meeting, Trump also told Zelenskyy that he did not have the "cards" to keep fighting the war, accusing him of "gambling with World War III."

In an interview with Fox News after the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for its support but did not apologize for the confrontation. He maintained his stance, stating he respects both Trump and the American people but emphasized the need for honesty in their discussions.

"I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I'm not sure that we did something bad," he said.

"There has not been a day when we have not felt this gratitude" to Washington, Zelenskyy added.

European Efforts Toward Ukraine Peace

Despite the clash in Washington, Zelenskyy received a warm reception in London. The British prime minister greeted Zelenskyy with a hug, and European leaders reassured him of their support. They vowed to ramp up efforts to support Ukraine, including discussing the formation of a "coalition of the willing" to create a peace plan and present it to Trump, Reuters reported.

"This is not a moment for more talk. It's time to act. Time to step up and lead and to unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace," Starmer said.

French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a two-phase peace plan for Ukraine, which would begin with a truce followed by ground troop involvement. The plan aims to provide an alternative to U.S.-Russia negotiations, which have raised concerns about tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy.

European leaders are working to prevent Ukraine from being sidelined in peace talks, particularly after the Oval Office exchange.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has shifted U.S. policy on the three-year-old war in Ukraine. His actions have raised concerns about the future of U.S. military and political support for Ukraine and Europe, while also easing Moscow's international isolation.

Trump surprised European leaders by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin and sending a delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia, leaving both Ukraine and Europe out of the discussions.

To address this, European nations are considering increasing defense spending and signaling their willingness to take part in any peacekeeping role if a peace agreement is reached.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the importance of strengthening Ukraine's defenses to deter potential invaders, emphasizing the need for Europe to become more self-reliant in terms of defense.

During his trip to London, Zelenskyy secured additional financial support for Ukraine. The U.K. government announced a deal to fast-track $2.8 billion in loans to Ukraine, with the first part of the funding expected next week. Additionally, Zelenskyy finalized an agreement with the U.K. to purchase advanced air defense missiles worth $2 billion, which will be produced in Belfast, reported CNN.

Besides Starmer and Macron, Prime Minster of Canada Justin Trudeau, and the heads of several European countries, the European Union and NATO attended the peace summit.