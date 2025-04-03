As the stock market plummeted on Thursday following President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs, the S&P 500 was sent back into correction territory, triggering a wave of online criticism.

Fox: Check out the market, it has just opened and the Dow is off 1,170 points, 2.7% down. S&P 500, down 3.3%, 189 points, and the Nasdaq, still down 4.5%. Check out big tech, they're all down pic.twitter.com/KGj20WSByr — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 3, 2025

The S&P 500 fell 4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,200 points (3%), and the Nasdaq dropped 5%, marking the worst market performance since September 2022. The broad selloff hit multinational corporations, retail giants, and tech stocks, with companies like Nike (-11%), Apple (-8%), and Gap (-19%) taking heavy losses.

The sharp decline came after Trump announced a new baseline tariff rate of 10% on all countries, with higher duties expected on nations imposing steeper trade barriers on the U.S. "The tariffs will be not a full reciprocal," Trump stated during a White House Rose Garden press conference on Wednesday, which he called "Liberation Day."

However, the markets—and many Americans—were less than enthusiastic. Social media erupted with mockery and frustration, as critics blamed Trump's protectionist trade policies for tanking their 401(k)s and retirement savings.

"So this is what 'liberation' looks like," one user wrote. Another sarcastically added, "Liberation! From your savings, 401(k), and pensions."

A former tweet reportedly from Trump was shared as well, suggesting a severe drop in the stock market should trigger impeachment.

Some expressed concern about whether the Trump administration would be held accountable, noting, "If this were happening under a Democratic president, MAGA would be shrieking their heads off."

Why are all Republicans standing with this disastrous Administration ? No one will stand up to these puppets ? — pete (@ptort616) April 3, 2025

While Trump has long boasted about stock market highs under his leadership, Thursday's bloodbath on Wall Street is now raising serious concerns about the economic fallout from his reimagining of global trade. Whether the administration's tariff strategy will pay off in the long run remains to be seen—but for now, many Americans are feeling the immediate financial pain.

