Trump, Putin Agree on Energy Ceasefire, Reshaping Global Supply Chains

In a significant diplomatic development, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed on an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, a move that could reshape global supply chains.

The agreement, announced Tuesday, marks a step toward ending the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump took to Truth Social to confirm the decision, stating, "We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War." The Kremlin echoed this sentiment, stating that Russia would halt attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities for 30 days.

According to CNBC, the White House detailed further commitments, revealing that Trump and Putin agreed to initiate "technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire, and permanent peace." These talks are set to begin immediately in the Middle East.

The ceasefire agreement comes after three years of war, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stating that Kyiv would only agree to a temporary ceasefire if Russia did as well. While Ukraine has not yet formally responded to this latest agreement, skepticism remains.

Many analysts question whether Russia will honor the deal or use the pause to rearm. Putin has expressed concerns over enforcement and suggested that the ceasefire period could allow Ukraine to regroup, acquire weapons, and mobilize troops.

So Putin did not agree to a full ceasefire, only on energy infrastructure. But is demanding foreign support for Ukraine stops.



It seems Trump was more interested in the US being buddies with Russia and playing hockey games against each other. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/R94ofbRbBj — Jay 💙 (@JazzyJ87283918) March 18, 2025

Putin Demands End to US Military Aid in Exchange for Lasting Peace

The ceasefire could shift the dynamics of energy markets, particularly as Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have significantly impacted power supplies.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has targeted Russian refineries, disrupting up to 10% of Russia's refining capacity earlier this year.

Putin has set conditions for a permanent end to hostilities, reportedly demanding that the US and its allies halt military and intelligence aid to Ukraine. Moscow insists that any long-term agreement must include "ironclad security guarantees" preventing Ukraine from joining NATO.

European allies remain cautious, fearing that pausing military aid could allow Russia to strengthen its forces. Historically, previous ceasefire agreements between Russia and Ukraine have failed due to repeated violations from both sides.

In addition to discussing Ukraine, Trump and Putin also touched on broader geopolitical concerns.

According to the White House, both leaders "shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel," hinting at possible shifts in Russia-Iran relations, DailyMail said.

Trump has positioned the ceasefire as a stepping stone toward a larger peace process. "The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people," the White House stated.

However, Zelenskyy has insisted that Europe must be included in any negotiations shaping the continent's security.

As the 30-day ceasefire takes effect, all eyes will be on the upcoming negotiations in the Middle East. The outcome could determine whether this agreement is a genuine step toward lasting peace or just another temporary pause in a prolonged conflict.

Originally published on vcpost.com