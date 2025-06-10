President Donald Trump called Greta Thunberg an "angry person" and suggested that she needs to attend "anger management classes" after the young activist was detained by the Israeli Navy while attempting to reach the Gaza Strip.

Trump made the comment while answering questions from reporters before an "Invest America" event at the White House on Monday.

"Do you have a message for Greta Thunberg, and did she come up on your call with the prime minister today?" asked one reporter, referencing Trump's call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day.

"Well, she's a strange person. She's a young, angry person. I don't know if it's real anger, it's hard to believe actually, but I saw what happened. She's certainly different. I think she has to go to an anger management class, that's my primary recommendation for her," the president said.

"Was she kidnapped by Israel, as she says?" the reporter continued.

"I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg," Trump continued.

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to express their shock and outrage at the 47th president's response to Thunberg's detention.

"Greta: *bringing medical supplies and food to Gaza* trump: 'I think she needs to go to an anger management class,'" wrote one user on TikTok.



"Being a humanitarian equals anger in his eyes," said another.

"He's talking about someone taking aid to starving children by the way," another added.

"Yes she is very different and strange to a narcissist. She has empathy and bravery for trying to help starving people," one user commented.

Thunberg, 22, had been on her way to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza when she and several other prominent activists were detained by the Israeli military while in international waters early on Monday.

"If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational force, or forces that support Israel," Thunberg said in a pre-recorded video which was then released by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, who operated the boat carrying the activists.

"The 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities' is safely making its way to the shores of Israel," the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement. "The passengers are expected to return to their home countries."

The “selfie yacht” of the “celebrities” is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries.



While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity — and which included… pic.twitter.com/eEZSJJHVfd — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 9, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times