The incoming Trump administration team is taking credit for the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah brokered by President Joe Biden, stating that international powers are more willing to negotiate due to the election of President-elect Donald Trump.

The outgoing Biden administration was candid in stating that they kept Trump's incoming administration aware of their involvement in the ceasefire deal. Officials within the incoming Trump administration were quick to take credit for an achievement that was accomplished by the Biden administration, reported AP News.

"Everyone is coming to the table because of President Trump," said Florida Rep. Mike Waltz, Trump's choice for his national security adviser, on X (formerly Twitter). "His resounding victory sent a clear message to the rest of the world that chaos won't be tolerated. I'm glad to see concrete steps towards de-escalation in the Middle East."

"But let's be clear: The Iran Regime is the root cause of the chaos & terror that has been unleashed across the region. We will not tolerate the status quo of their support for terrorism," he continued.

On Wednesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan disagreed with the idea that the Trump administration deserved credit, stating that Waltz was kept informed of negotiations.

"I would just point out that you know you've done a really good thing when other people take credit for it," Sullivan told CNN on Wednesday.

White House officials are hoping that the ceasefire deal in Lebanon will renew efforts toward a ceasefire deal in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities," Biden said in Rose Garden remarks on Tuesday. "What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed — I emphasize, will not be allowed — to threaten the security of Israel again."

Originally published by Latin Times.