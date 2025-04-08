As markets around the world reel from a historic selloff triggered by President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs, resurfaced 2024 campaign trail clips of Trump warning of a catastrophic economic crash if he wasn't elected are not aging well.

In several campaign appearances and a widely circulated post from November, Trump warned that a Kamala Harris presidency would trigger a financial meltdown akin to the 1929 stock market crash that ushered in the Great Depression.

"If Kamala wins, you are 3 days away from the start of a 1929-style economic depression," Trump posted on November 2, 2024. "If I win, you are 3 days away from the best jobs, the biggest paychecks, and the brightest economic future the world has ever seen."

Fast forward to April 2, the day Trump launched his "Liberation Day" tariffs, and the crash Trump predicted under Harris is instead occurring under his own administration. Wall Street suffered its third consecutive losing day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling nearly 350 points.

Global markets also have plunged, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropping more than 13%, Japan's Nikkei down nearly 8%, and Europe's DAX tumbling a staggering 10%, all amid fallout from Trump's aggressive tariff blitz and escalating trade war with China.

The irony hasn't gone unnoticed. "Every accusation is an admission," one user on X theorized.

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly linked Democratic leadership to economic doom, calling Harris' policies "a nightmare" and blaming the Biden administration for an increased cost of living. He promised sweeping tax cuts—including the elimination of taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits—along with historic economic gains under his leadership.

But as the world digests the fallout from Trump's unilateral tariffs, economists now warn that his policies could spark the very recession he warned against. Since last week's announcement of global tariff hikes, trillions have been wiped off global markets and economists are scrambling to predict the potential impact of rising prices, investor panic, and international backlash.

Trump has defended the chaos as necessary medicine. "Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," he told reporters.

Another recirculated video from 2024 features Trump alluding to a potential economic crash, stating that he hopes it happens during Biden's presidency, and not his second term.

The stock market turmoil seemingly conflicts with Trump's previous hopes for his presidency, but as one social media user pointed out sarcastically: "He did keep his word on that crashed market."

Originally published on Latin Times