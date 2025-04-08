Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, raised concerns on Monday about President Donald Trump's decision to extend the deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's US assets.

Warner argued that this move might violate a 2024 law designed to limit foreign influence over the app's operations in the US.

The law requires ByteDance to sell its US assets by January 19 or face a ban, citing national security risks.

However, Trump's 75-day extension, announced on Friday, raises questions about whether ByteDance will retain too much control over TikTok, especially in technology development and data security.

Warner stated, "The deal being discussed undermines confidence that the divested app can be trusted to protect national security."

Trump's decision came as his administration continued negotiations to bring TikTok under American ownership, Reuters said.

The plan would see TikTok's US operations spun off into a new company, majority-owned by US investors, with ByteDance holding a minority stake.

However, critics worry that the deal would not fully sever ByteDance's influence over TikTok's US operations, violating the law's intent.

Warner Warns: ByteDance Must Cut Ties with TikTok USA for National Security

Warner emphasized that any deal must ensure "a clean operational break" between ByteDance and TikTok USA, including no continued access to personal data or source code.

He argued that a deal allowing ByteDance to keep an active role could undermine national security and violate legal requirements.

The situation is complicated by China's stance on the deal. While Trump's administration had been hopeful for Chinese approval, Beijing delayed the deal after Trump imposed global tariffs, including on China.

ByteDance representatives have indicated that China would not approve any sale without further negotiations on trade matters. The talks are still ongoing, but no agreement has been finalized.

While some lawmakers argue that Trump must enforce the law and prevent further delays, others remain cautious about the legal process.

Legal experts note that Trump's decision to extend the deadline has not yet faced a formal challenge in court. However, experts like Alan Rozenshtein, a law professor, pointed out that Trump's move could violate the law by continuing the "non-enforcement" of the ban.

Meanwhile, a Pew Research survey showed that public opinion on TikTok is divided. Approximately one-third of Americans support banning the app, with many citing concerns over data security, while another third opposes a ban.

According to AP, content creators like Terrell Wade, who has 1.5 million followers on TikTok, are feeling the pressure of uncertainty. Wade said, "Every time a new deadline pops up, it starts to feel less like a real threat and more like background noise."

Originally published on vcpost.com