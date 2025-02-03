Tyson Foods reported a strong earnings report on Monday as beef sales jumped 5.6% in the past quarter.

The company, one of the largest food companies in the world, also reported increased chicken sales.

"Fiscal year 2025 is off to a strong start, as we delivered our third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in sales, operating income, and EPS," said Donnie King, President & CEO of Tyson Foods.

"Our best quarterly performance in more than two years reflects improved execution across the business."

Among the brands Tyson owns are Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and State Fair.

The company reported sales of $13,623 million, up 2.3% from the prior year.

Tyson anticipates total company adjusted operating income of $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion for fiscal 2025.

The United States Department of Agriculture expects domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) will increase approximately 1% in 2025 compared to 2024.

But the USDA projects domestic beef production will decrease by approximately 1% this year.