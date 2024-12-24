KFC Opens Saucy Concept Restaurant Focused On Chicken-Dipping Sauces
The new eatery has opened in Orlando, Florida
KFC is experimenting with a new restaurant concept.
It has opened Saucy in Orlando, and the idea is to concentrate on chicken tenders and sauce combinations.
While traditional Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurants highlight boned chicken meals such as the legs and thighs, Saucy focuses on a popular favorite amongst young children, chicken tenders, according to KFC.
KFC wants diners to adopt a "sauce-first philosophy," where they have the choice of pairing their chicken tenders with 11 flavors to choose from such as:
- Chimichurri Ranch
- Peri Peri Ranch
- Jalapeno Pesto Ranch
- Smokey Bacon Ranch
- Thai Sweet 'N Spicy
- Sweet 'N Saucy BBQ
- Saucy's Sauce
- Spicy Mango Chutney
- Saucy Ranch
- Creole Honey Mustard
- Sweet Teriyaki
The new eatery opened Monday in Orlando, Florida and focuses on customization, giving customers the option to create 4,000 flavor combinations by mixing and matching.
Christophe Poirier, KFC's chief new concept officer, said, "Saucy is unlike anything else in the market, and the experience it provides is in a class of its own," referring to it as "a playground for flavor."
At Saucy's guests can eat their chicken tenders in a number of ways: served with toasted rolls, in the form of creative sandwiches, and as sides.
Saucy also offers seven fusion beverages along with soft drinks, such as:
- Passion Fruit + Orange + Guava Refresher
- Hot Honey Watermelon Refresher
- Peach-Mango Lemonade
- Peach-Mango Lemonade Freeze
- Blue Raspberry Freeze
- Tropical Black Tea
- Classic Iced Tea
The company describes the restaurant as "sleek, modern" with "communal spaces and live programming."
Guests can place their orders through a kiosk that includes personalized app features, like a "digital twin" or simulation of the Saucy store that uses real-world data to make personalized suggestions.
Taco Bell, also owned by Yum! Brands, has entered the chicken wars, by adding chicken nuggets to the menu with three dipping sauces.
