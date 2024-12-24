KFC is experimenting with a new restaurant concept.

It has opened Saucy in Orlando, and the idea is to concentrate on chicken tenders and sauce combinations.

While traditional Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurants highlight boned chicken meals such as the legs and thighs, Saucy focuses on a popular favorite amongst young children, chicken tenders, according to KFC.

KFC wants diners to adopt a "sauce-first philosophy," where they have the choice of pairing their chicken tenders with 11 flavors to choose from such as:

Chimichurri Ranch

Peri Peri Ranch

Jalapeno Pesto Ranch

Smokey Bacon Ranch

Thai Sweet 'N Spicy

Sweet 'N Saucy BBQ

Saucy's Sauce

Spicy Mango Chutney

Saucy Ranch

Creole Honey Mustard

Sweet Teriyaki

The new eatery opened Monday in Orlando, Florida and focuses on customization, giving customers the option to create 4,000 flavor combinations by mixing and matching.

Christophe Poirier, KFC's chief new concept officer, said, "Saucy is unlike anything else in the market, and the experience it provides is in a class of its own," referring to it as "a playground for flavor."

At Saucy's guests can eat their chicken tenders in a number of ways: served with toasted rolls, in the form of creative sandwiches, and as sides.

Saucy also offers seven fusion beverages along with soft drinks, such as:

Passion Fruit + Orange + Guava Refresher

Hot Honey Watermelon Refresher

Peach-Mango Lemonade

Peach-Mango Lemonade Freeze

Blue Raspberry Freeze

Tropical Black Tea

Classic Iced Tea

The company describes the restaurant as "sleek, modern" with "communal spaces and live programming."

Guests can place their orders through a kiosk that includes personalized app features, like a "digital twin" or simulation of the Saucy store that uses real-world data to make personalized suggestions.

Taco Bell, also owned by Yum! Brands, has entered the chicken wars, by adding chicken nuggets to the menu with three dipping sauces.