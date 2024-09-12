The UK's police and crime minister had her purse stolen at a conference where she spoke to officers about the rise in theft.

Diana Johnson attended the Police Superintendents' Association conference on Tuesday. In a speech, Johnson said that Britain had been "gripped by an epidemic of antisocial behavior, theft and shoplifting," as reported by Reuters.

Pleasure to speak at the @policesupers conference. We have a mission to tackle serious crime, antisocial behaviour and restore neighbourhood policing. What I've seen in my short time in this role has given me renewed confidence that we'll succeed. https://t.co/BAWbH22QgZ — Diana Johnson DBE MP 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌈 (@DianaJohnsonMP) September 11, 2024

A government official said Thursday that Johnson had her bag stolen at the conference. A 56-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, but was released on bail, Warwickshire Police said.

Johnson has served as the minister for policing, fire and crime prevention since July, as reported by Daily Express.

While crime as a whole has been decreasing in Britain, the Office for National Statistics said that thefts of individual items like cell phones and bags rose 40% in the year ending in March.

In turn, polls have shown record low levels of support for police. More than half of respondents to a YouGov poll earlier this year said they have no faith in the police to solve crimes.

Johnson addressed the distrust in her speech, "We must rebuild these bonds of trust and respect between the police and local communities that have always been so central to our proud British tradition of policing by consent."