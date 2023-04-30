KEY POINTS Ukraine said Russia's death toll in the war has already reached 190,510

Russia lost 84 tanks, 212 armored vehicles and 239 artillery systems in April

Russia replaced its logistics commander as a Ukrainian counteroffensive looms

Thousands of Russian military personnel were killed on the battlefield in Ukraine in the month of April, data from the Ukrainian military showed.

The casualty report released by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Sunday showed that the Russian forces' death toll increased from 173,360 as of March 31 to 190,510. This means Russia lost 17,150 military personnel in the past month in the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Other combat losses on the Russian side also piled up in April, including 84 tanks, 212 armored personnel vehicles (APVs), 239 artillery systems, and 227 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Since Russia began invading Ukraine in February 2022, it has lost 3,699 tanks, 7,189 APVs, 2,914 artillery systems and 2,475 combat drones in total.

Despite accumulating heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia marked the last day of April with more attacks against the beleaguered country.

In its latest situation update, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the Russian military on Sunday carried out two missile attacks on the cities of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka as well as 15 airstrikes and 30 rocket strikes against various Ukrainian settlements and troop positions.

The Ukrainian military said Russia continues to focus its offensive assault on the besieged towns of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka.

Several settlements in the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson were also targeted with Russian airstrikes and shelling attacks.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 48-year-old civilian was killed, while two others were injured after Russian forces shelled the city Sunday, CNN reported, citing Serhii Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russian assault on the city also damaged six high-rise buildings, six private homes, some agricultural buildings, two gas pipelines and a power line.

In the temporarily Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, local hospitals are struggling to treat the growing number of wounded Russian soldiers, despite the arrival of a group of medical workers from Moscow.

Ukraine said about 70 people were lost per day in Luhansk, including those who were forcibly mobilized by the Russian Army.

As a Ukrainian counteroffensive looms, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it replaced its deputy defense minister for logistics.

In a Telegram post, the Russian Defense Ministry said Col. Gen. Aleksey Kuzmenkov, who has held various leadership roles in the military, was appointed as the new logistics commander, replacing Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev.

Mizintsev was branded by some Western officials as the "Butcher of Mariupol," due to his role in last year's siege of the Ukrainian city.

Russian forces successfully captured Mariupol from Ukraine, but the two warring nations suffered heavy military losses. At least 1,348 civilians were killed during the siege, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.