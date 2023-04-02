KEY POINTS Russia lost 1,190 more soldiers in Ukraine over the weekend

Russia also lost three more tanks and nine more armored personnel vehicles within Saturday and Sunday

Russia conducted more airstrikes against Ukraine, killing six people

Russia marked the first days of April with more combat losses in its invasion of Ukraine, according to new data from the Ukrainian military.

On Saturday, Russian forces suffered 630 casualties and lost one tank and four armored personnel vehicles (APVs), according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff.

The following day, 560 more Russian soldiers were killed, while two tanks and five APVs were destroyed, the latest report from the Ukrainian military said.

Clashes over the weekend resulted in 1,190 deaths in total among Russian military personnel.

Since the invasion of Ukraine began more than a year ago, at least 174,550 Russian military personnel have died on the battlefield, the figures provided by the Ukrainian military showed.

Russia has also lost 3,618 tanks, 6,986 APVs, 306 aircraft and thousands of other pieces of military equipment throughout the conflict with Ukraine.

According to the latest situation update of the Ukrainian military, Russia continued to pound the beleaguered country with more attacks, including five missiles and 22 airstrikes targeting troop positions and civilian infrastructure.

On Sunday, Russian forces launched two missile strikes and shelled the central part of the Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region. The attack killed six civilians and injured others, the Ukrainian military said.

Donetsk authorities described it as a "massive attack," after Russian forces hit "16 apartment buildings, eight private residences, a kindergarten, an administrative building, three cars and a gas pipeline."

Meanwhile, Ukraine said Russia continues to concentrate its offensive operations in the towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation in Bakhmut as "particularly hot" during his nightly video address, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said their troops continue to defend their positions despite sustained attacks from the Russian military.

"The situation in Bakhmut remains tense," Maliar said.

"But every military decision and every step is weighed carefully... We respond to the prevailing situation appropriately, taking into account all circumstances, tasks and the principle of military feasibility," the Ukrainian defense official added.

However, Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group, claimed that his troops captured Bakhmut from Ukraine after his fighters had raised a Russian flag on an administrative building in the city.

Prigozhin also made claims in the past about capturing Bakhmut, but Ukrainian officials didn't confirm his remarks.

Late last year, Zelensky's presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said they estimated that between 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers died in the war against Russia.

Meanwhile, U.S. and European officials suggested that as many as 120,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed during the Russian invasion.