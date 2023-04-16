KEY POINTS The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 980 Russian troops in the last 48 hours, putting their death toll at 182,070

Russia lost seven tanks, 14 armored personnel vehicles, 11 artillery systems and one aircraft

More Ukrainian civilians were killed in the latest Russian missile attacks

Russia suffered more combat losses on the battlefield in Ukraine over the weekend, according to the Ukrainian military.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that 460 Russian military personnel were eliminated Saturday and an additional 520 troops were killed Sunday, for a total of 980 Russian soldiers liquidated in the last two days.

These latest fatalities brought Russian forces' death toll to 182,070 since the country began invading Ukraine more than a year ago.

Ukrainian forces also reported additional losses of military equipment for the Russian army over the weekend, including seven tanks, 14 armored personnel vehicles (APVs), 11 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft warfare system as well as one aircraft.

Russia has so far lost 3,657 tanks, 7,083 APVs, 2,795 artillery systems, 284 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 308 aircraft since waging war against Ukraine in February last year.

Despite its growing losses on the Ukrainian battlefield, Russia continues to wreak havoc across the beleaguered country, according to the Ukrainian military.

In its latest situation update, the Ukrainian Armed Forces accused Russia of violating international humanitarian laws by launching 25 missile strikes using its S-300 air defense systems, 28 air strikes as well as four rocket strikes against various Ukrainian troop positions and civilian settlements Saturday.

Ukrainian forces claimed that the latest Russian attacks killed and wounded civilians and destroyed civilian infrastructure, including educational institutions, hospitals and churches.

Russia allegedly shelled several civilian settlements in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ukrainian military, the towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mar'inka still bear the most intense fighting in the war as the Russian military continues to concentrate its offensive operations in those areas.

Ukraine also accused Russian troops of robbing civilians of their agricultural products. In the city of Berdiansk in the Zaporirizhia region, the Russian forces allegedly attempted to take out stolen corn and load it onto their barges.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces went on to claim that Russian soldiers are actively conducting house-to-house visits in the town of Tavriya in the Kherson region, forcing civilians there to use Russian passports.

Ukrainian civilians who have not received a Russian passport were threatened with deportation, according to the Ukraine military. All their personal property would also be confiscated if they failed to obtain a passport by June 1.

On the other hand, the Russian military continues to struggle with its growing number of wounded personnel, which led them to use civilian educational institutions in temporarily-occupied Ukrainian territories as their military hospitals.

In the town of Vysoke in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops converted a local school gym into a military hospital, where hundreds of soldiers are treated for the injuries they sustained from fighting Ukrainian soldiers.