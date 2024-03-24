The Ukrainian military announced hitting two large Russian landing ships in attacks on the annexed Crimean Peninsula early Sunday, alongside targeting a communications center and other infrastructure used by the Russian navy in the Black Sea. These actions mark a significant escalation in tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

"The defense forces of Ukraine successfully hit the Azov and Yamal large landing ships, a communications center and also several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea," said Ukraine's military as quoted by Reuters.

According to CNN, Ukraine identified the vessels hit as two amphibious landing ships, named the Yamal and the Azov, although the exact extent of the damage incurred remained unclear.

Commending the attacks, Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk expressed his approval on social media. "The sky and the sea are of the same color! I thank the pilots and navy for their successful combat work! Crimea is ours! To the victory together!"

For the third time in as many weeks, Ukrainian forces have claimed to have sunk a Russian vessel in the Black Sea. Just a week prior, they released a video purportedly showing naval drones attacking the Russian missile-armed corvette Ivanovets.

The Ukrainian attacks on Russian aircraft and ships in the Black Sea have forced Moscow's naval forces to retreat from the coast, allowing Kyiv to boost its crucial exports of grain and other goods through southern ports. This shift underscores the growing prominence of unmanned weapons systems, which have become central to the conflict at sea and on land. Kyiv is increasingly employing drones as a means to balance the scales with Russia.

During a Brussels press conference last month, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg commented on Ukraine attacking Russian ships, stating that "the Ukrainians have been able to inflict heavy losses on the Russian Black Sea Fleet," adding that this marks a "great achievement, a great victory for Ukrainians."

Earlier on Sunday morning, Ukrainian officials stated that Moscow launched a huge attack with missiles and drones on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and the western region of Lviv.