KEY POINTS Russia lost 1,370 of its troops in Ukraine over the weekend

Ukraine said Russian forces are suffering from a shortage of medicine and bandages

Russia launched a new ad campaign to recruit more men for its war effort

More than a thousand Russian troops were killed on the battlefield in Ukraine over the weekend, according to the Ukrainian military.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said at least 680 Russian soldiers were liquidated Saturday and an additional 690 troops were killed Sunday.

The clashes on the Ukrainian battlefield in the past two days resulted in 1,370 deaths among Russian soldiers, bringing the death toll of Russian military personnel up to 186,420 since the war began more than a year ago.

The Ukrainian army also said it destroyed more pieces of Russian military equipment over the weekend, including seven tanks, five armored personnel vehicles (APVs), 10 artillery systems, four anti-aircraft warfare systems, and four operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Since Feb. 24, 2022, Russia has lost thousands of military equipment in Ukraine, including 3,675 tanks, 7,131 APVs, 2,837 artillery systems, 289 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 2,402 UAVs.

In its latest situation update, the Ukrainian Armed Forces accused Russia of continuing to violate international humanitarian law by launching a new round of attacks against the war-torn country.

The Ukrainian military said Russia carried out 28 air strikes and around 10 rocket strikes against its various troop positions and civilian settlements Sunday, injuring civilians and damaging residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

Russia shelled several civilian settlements in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, according to the update.

The Ukrainian military suggested that the Russian Armed Forces and the Russian mercenary group Wagner are attempting to find someone to blame for their failures on the battlefield.

Due to the blame game between the two factions on the Russian side, a fight broke out in the Stanytsia Luhanska settlement in the temporarily-occupied region of Luhansk, Ukrainian officials said. The argument allegedly escalated into a shootout between the Russian military and the Wagner group, resulting in deaths on both sides.

The Russian military also reportedly continues to build makeshift medical facilities in its temporarily-held Ukrainian territories as the number of wounded soldiers mounts. In the Ukrainian settlement of Mistky in the Luhansk region, Russian forces converted a local school into a military hospital to treat its wounded personnel, according to the Ukraine army.

But Ukraine assessed that all Russian military facilities on the battlefield suffer from a shortage of medicines and bandages.

As its combat losses continued to pile up, Russia launched a new advertising campaign to recruit more men for its invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video on Telegram showing three men calling on Russians to become "real men" by joining the war in Ukraine, CNN reported. It also highlighted the financial benefits of joining the Russian military.

However, the British Defense Ministry suggested that the new recruitment campaign is unlikely to help fulfill Russia's goal of recruiting 400,000 volunteers.