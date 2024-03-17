Ukraine initiated a significant series of drone strikes against Russia on Sunday, coinciding with the last day of a presidential election.

According to the AP, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the interception of 35 Ukrainian drones, with four of them located in the Moscow region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also confirmed the downing of a fifth drone near Domodedovo airport on Sunday morning. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damages reported.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian intelligence source informed Reuters on Sunday that long-range attack drones, operated by the SBU domestic security service, have struck 12 Russian oil refineries.

The Ukrainian source said the refinery had been attacked in an operation staged by the SBU security service and other Ukrainian forces. The refinery is said to process about 4.5 million metric tons of crude a year and produces fuel mainly for exports.

Oil and petroleum products represent crucial sources of revenue for Russia, as they are exported to numerous countries globally.

Moscow has levied allegations against Kyiv, asserting election sabotage due to a series of strikes on Russian infrastructure over the past few days. These strikes constitute one of the most extensive air operations conducted on Russian soil since President Vladimir Putin authorized the invasion of neighboring Ukraine two years ago.

On the other hand, Russian forces also launched five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at Ukrainian-controlled areas in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, as well as two X-59 guided missiles in the Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian air force said on Sunday.

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, injuring at least five people, the region's Gov. Vitaliy Kim wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

14 Russian drones were intercepted and shot down over the Odesa region on Sunday, following a Russian ballistic missile attack on the southern port city on Friday, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 people.

Putin, widely expected to secure re-election, has pledged to retaliate against Ukraine for these attacks. "Those enemy strikes haven't been and won't be left unpunished," he vowed earlier during Friday's meeting of his Security Council. "I'm sure that our people, the people of Russia, will respond to that with even greater cohesion."

Putin, who rose to power in 1999, is set to win a new six-year term that would enable him to overtake Josef Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving leader for more than 200 years.