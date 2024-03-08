United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that a "backlash" against women's rights was threatening progress across the world.

He called the situation facing women in Afghanistan "the most egregious example" with girls excluded from "much of the education system." He also singled out sexual violence against women in Sudan, Israel and against Palestinian detainees.

"A global backlash against women's rights is threatening, and in some cases reversing, progress in developing and developed countries alike," he said in remarks marking International Women's Day.

"The global crises we face are hitting women and girls hardest -- from poverty and hunger to climate disasters, war and terror.

"I urge governments to prioritize equality for women and girls."

He warned that at the current rate of progress, full equality for women, as well as the end of child marriage, is more than 300 years away.

"And by 2030, over 340 million women and girls will still be living in extreme poverty -- some eighteen million more than men and boys. That is an insult to women and girls," he said.

UN Women warned on Thursday that one in every 10 women globally lives in extreme poverty.

"The number of women and girls living in conflict-affected areas doubled since 2017, now, more than 614 million women and girls live in conflict-affected areas," the agency said.