United Nations peacekeepers said one person was killed Thursday after civilians were caught in cross-border fire in Lebanon's south. One local official blamed Israel for firing on the group, which included journalists.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions have been trading cross-border fire with Israel daily since Hamas launched its massive October 7 assault on Israel, killing at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

More than 3,700 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in retaliatory Israeli bombardments, according to figures from its Hamas-run health ministry.

Lebanese armed forces asked for help from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, "for seven individuals stranded near" the border during "a significant exchange of fire", UNIFIL said in a statement. A spokesperson confirmed they were all civilians.

"Tragically, one person lost his life during this incident and the others were successfully rescued," the UNIFIL said. They asked the Israeli forces to suspend fire "to facilitate the rescue operation" and they complied, the statement added.

The incident brings to at least 22 the number of people killed in south Lebanon since the Israel-Hamas war began. Most of them have been combatants, but at least four civilians, including a Reuters journalist, have been killed. At least three people have been killed in Israel.

Local Lebanese media said the group included Iranian journalists, with Iranian state TV later saying that the Iranian journalists were "alive and healthy" without providing further details.

A Lebanese security official told AFP that the victim was killed by Israeli fire and that the group included journalists. The official requested anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to the press.

Shakib Koteish, who heads the municipality of Hula, the village near which the group was stranded, told AFP a Lebanese civilian had been killed "definitely by Israeli fire".

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) had earlier said that Israeli forces had "cornered" a group of civilians, including journalists, "close to the town of Hula, and opened fire nearby... to keep them from leaving".

The civilians were "trapped by the gunfire", it added, before saying armed forces had managed to rescue them in a separate statement.

On Saturday, Lebanon said that Israel was behind cross-border fire that killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six others near the border, including AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera staff, the day before.

Israel's military said it was looking into the circumstances of the fatal strike.