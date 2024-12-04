UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s stock prices continued to climb on Wednesday despite the brutal murder of the CEO of its subsidiary, UnitedHealthcare (UNH), the nation's largest healthcare company.

The stock price closed at $605.23 on Tuesday and opened Wednesday morning at $613, shortly after news of CEO Brian Thompson's assassination broke around 9 a.m. ET.

The stock dipped to its lowest point of the session of $607.12 around 11 a.m. However, it continued slowly climbing throughout the day, reaching $610.79 at Wednesday's closing bell.

The late CEO's wife told NBC News her husband had been receiving threats before his targeted attack in New York City ahead of an investor conference.

"There had been some threats," Paulette Thompson told NBC News. "Basically, I don't know, a lack of coverage? I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

Police are still looking for the suspect, whom they described as a light-skinned male, last seen wearing a light brown or cream colored jacket, a black face mask, black and white sneakers and a gray backpack.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Originally published by Latin Times