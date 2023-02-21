Ryan Keeler, a 20-year-old football student-athlete at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), died Monday. The defensive lineman had just completed his freshman season with the UNLV Rebels.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," said Barry Odom, first-year UNLV football head coach. He added that though Keeler's stint with the team was short, he stood out to the coaching staff as an "incredible person, student and teammate."

Keeler made the switch from Rutgers University to UNVL last season and appeared in seven games for them, according to the institution's website.

"Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler," UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said in a statement. "My sincere condolences are with Ryan's family, friends, loved ones and teammates during this very difficult time."

Keeler was a highly sought-after player and received multiple scholarship offers after he passed high school. His first offer was from Florida Atlantic University, according to his Instagram account. His first power five school offer came from the University of Iowa.

Out of some 30 scholarship offers, Keeler listed Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Rutgers, Michigan and Virginia as his top five picks. He played with Rutgers for a season before entering the transfer portal.

"We are devastated to hear of Ryan's passing. From getting to know him as a recruit, to actually getting to coach him, what stood out most was his passion," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano tweeted Monday. "His passion for his teammates and his passion for the game of football. We send our love and prayers to Ryan's family and friends during this difficult time."

Rutgers Football program tweeted a photo of him with the caption, "We love you, Ryan."

We love you, Ryan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qpI1u8UiW5 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) February 21, 2023

Keeler's high school alma mater, Nazareth Academy, wrote, "There are no words. Our hearts are heavy. God bless the Keeler family. We love you Ryan."

There are no words. Our hearts are heavy. God bless the Keeler family. We love you Ryan. pic.twitter.com/Znro5j75UV — Nazareth Academy Football (@FootballNaz) February 21, 2023

Keeler is survived by his parents, brother and sisters. A cause of death is yet to be released.