The three students killed in Monday's shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) have been identified. Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser lost their lives after the suspect, Anthony Dwayne McRae, opened fire on the campus.

Dwayne McRae, 43, was later found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, MSU Police said. He reportedly had no links either to the university or the victims. At least five others were critically injured in the shooting incident, CNN reported.

Fraser, a sophomore at MSU, was from the Grosse Pointe area near Detroit, police said. District Superintendent Jon Dean informed that Fraser graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School in 2021. He was also the president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta, a popular fraternity that has existed for more than 175 years.

"Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus," a statement from the organization read.

Phi Delta Theta International Fraternity was devastated to learn that Brian Fraser, chapter president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at Michigan State University, tragically lost his life on the evening of February 13.



Anderson graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 2021. The 19-year-old was described as "a bright, inspiring and humble young lady" by her grandmother. Anderson wished to become a pediatric doctor, reported Detroit Free Press.

"This is so unbelievable. When does it stop? Really? I mean, it's one after the other. This school has been safe for so many years," Anderson's aunt, Kimella Spivey, told the outlet.

Verner, a junior at MSU, graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. Billy Shellenbarger, the Clawson Public Schools Superintendent, said Verner was a vital part of the small community in the Michigan town.

"Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life," he wrote in a letter sent out to Clawson residents Tuesday.

The five people injured in the incident were given medical attention. Four of them required immediate surgery, CNN reported, citing Sparrow Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Denny Martin.

"They're all under the care of trauma and critical care teams here," Dr. Martin told the outlet.