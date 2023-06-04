KEY POINTS TNT Sports & Action Entertainment Inc. will hold its very first fight card on June 24

Combat sports have long held a special place in the hearts of Filipino fight fans.

From the heydays of Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao to the rise of beloved mixed martial artist Eduard Folayang, the Southeast Asian nation has embraced and celebrated both men's victories and expertise in their respective fields.

While boxing and MMA continue to dominate the market, TNT Sports & Action Entertainment Inc. is boldly reintroducing kickboxing as a fresh and exhilarating alternative.

Tunay Na Tigas (TNT), a local upstart kickboxing promotion, holds the first press conference for its inaugural event set for June 24 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City. pic.twitter.com/rxYmNsfJfH — NISSI ICASIANO (@Nissi_Icasiano) June 3, 2023

TNT is the brainchild of martial arts enthusiasts Miguel Consing and James Gutierrez, who wished to break away from the norm when they conceptualized the promotion back in 2021.

"We haven't had the opportunity to give our strikers a high-level platform to compete. What we want to do is to show the world that we have," said Consing, who serves as TNT's chief executive officer.

With kickboxing combining the dynamic strikes of boxing with the versatility of kicking techniques, the company head honcho feels the sport will easily resonate with the Filipino audience.

"We have excellent fighters. They are very fun to watch. Kickboxing is fun and exciting to watch," Consing pointed out.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez—the outfit's public relations head—believes that by focusing on kickboxing, TNT fills a void and creates new opportunities for homegrown talents.

"We know we are a boxing country. But we haven't had the chance to truly showcase what Filipino fighters [in other combat sports] can do. We want to make the Philippines a fight destination," he stated.

As boxing and MMA still get enjoy immense popularity in the country, TNT acknowledges the untapped potential and entertainment value that kickboxing brings to the table.

"There are some fantastic organizations here, lots of them boxing and MMA. We will always give credit to other organizations who have paved the way," Gutierrez said.

"But what we are trying to build is a super highway. We're not just going to build roads. We are going to make a splash. From a casual fan to a die-hard fan, we're excited to get kickboxing in front of many more eyes."

TNT's inaugural extravaganza entitled "TNT Kickboxing 1: Tunay Na Tigas (True Grit)" will be held on June 24 at the 6,000-seater Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan City, Metro Manila, featuring three amateur bouts in the prelims and seven professional matches on the main card.

All matches will be contested under K-1 rules, with striking techniques such as punches, sweeps, kicks, and knees being permitted. Bouts are contested in three three-minute rounds. In the event of a draw, an extension round will be mandated to break the deadlock.

Local fans who wish to see it live will have to shell out ₱1,999 ($35.7) for VIP seats, ₱1,499 ($26.8) for ringside, ₱999 ($17.8) for the floor section, ₱699 ($12.5) for lower box, and ₱399 ($7.1) for upper box.

On the other hand, TNT Kickboxing 1 will be available for live streaming locally and internationally by subscribing to the Vivamax Plus pay-per-view.

Following its maiden affair, the organization plans to conclude 2023 with two more fight cards.

During a press conference on Saturday, March 3, TNT unveiled its timeline of events until 2026, targeting a total of 17 shows—with "TNT Fight Con" happening in 2025 and the year after.

TNT officials have given the media a timeline of its events from 2023 to 2026 and the bout lineup for its inaugural card on June 24.@tiebreakertimes https://t.co/lCDzTv7nzN pic.twitter.com/uOXzjTXRYG — NISSI ICASIANO (@Nissi_Icasiano) June 3, 2023

With its unique and long-term proposition, TNT is poised to make its mark in the well-entrenched Philippine combat sports industry.

"Fighting is something we are truly good at, and kickboxing is one of those we want to showcase. We want to start giving these fighters an opportunity. To be part of that is rewarding," Gutierrez ended.

Full fight card

Bantamweight: Arsenio Balisacan vs. Ferdinand Aquino

Featherweight: Manuel De Los Reyes vs. Kervin Lampacan

Welterweight: Reydon Romero vs. Rex De Lara

Welterweight: Ranulfo John Vallega Jr. vs. Mark Badang

Flyweight: Jaybie Ignacio vs. Robertson Abion

Featherweight: Adrian Bulado vs. Daryl Mayormita

Flyweight: Gabriel Bajada vs. Jeffrey Bayron

Amateur welterweight: Rafael Labordo vs. Lucian Choy

Amateur featherweight: Ronald Rey Abaño vs. Noel Karlo Rosario

Amateur catchweight: Pons Henry Seneres vs. Ramil Rodriguez

