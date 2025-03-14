The United States has turned to European egg producers, including those in Denmark and Sweden, in an urgent bid to ease its worsening egg shortage, but strict export regulations and ongoing trade tensions make a deal unlikely.

In an attempt to increase egg supply, U.S. officials recently reached out to Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Finland to explore potential egg exports, according to Sweden Herald. However, European producers have expressed skepticism about meeting the demand, citing both regulatory and logistical barriers.

The EU bans the washing of eggs, a requirement for eggs sold in the U.S., adding a major hurdle to transatlantic shipments. Additionally, Europe is facing its own egg shortages, making it unlikely that producers will divert supply to the U.S.

Further complicating negotiations is Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with the EU, which has resulted in heightened tariffs on European imports, including threats of a 200% tax increase on champagne. In retaliation, the EU has imposed tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. goods, fueling a consumer movement in Denmark to boycott American products.

Given these tensions, European nations are hesitant to prioritize U.S. egg demands over their own supply chains. With Europe unlikely to step in, the U.S. may need to rely more heavily on existing suppliers like Mexico and Turkey or invest further in domestic poultry recovery efforts.

Trump's administration has already allocated $1 billion to aid farmers and improve biosecurity measures, but the Department of Justice is also investigating whether egg producers have exploited the crisis to artificially inflate prices.