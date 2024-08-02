The U.S. is deploying additional military forces to the Middle East in response to recent threats from Iran. According to ABC News, the Pentagon announced plans to send more fighter jets and warships to the region following the assassinations of key figures linked to Iranian-backed groups.

The Pentagon stated that an aircraft carrier would remain in the Middle East to provide continuous support. This decision is part of a commitment made by President Joe Biden to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enhance defensive capabilities against possible Iranian missile and drone attacks.

As reported by ABC News, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which is currently stationed in the Gulf of Oman and is scheduled to return to the United States later this summer. This deployment is intended to ensure a consistent U.S. military presence in the region.

The Times of Israel reported that tensions have increased following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut. These events have raised concerns about potential Iranian retaliation, prompting the U.S. to enhance its military readiness. The Pentagon's statement indicated that additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers would be deployed to the European and Middle Eastern regions to deter possible aggression from Iran.

The U.S. military assets are also aimed at supporting Israel's defense capabilities. In April, U.S. forces assisted in intercepting numerous missiles and drones launched by Iran toward Israel, demonstrating the ongoing military cooperation between the two countries. According to The Times of Israel, the U.S. is prepared to respond to various contingencies, including potential large-scale attacks similar to those seen earlier this year.

Additionally, the Pentagon has plans to deploy more land-based missile defense systems in the region, including options like the Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems. These deployments are intended to enhance overall defensive capabilities against threats posed by Iran and its proxies.