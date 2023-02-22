KEY POINTS The U.S. warned that China and Russia's shared vision could usher in an "era in which might could make right"

The U.S. said there's still no evidence that China is providing lethal aid to Russia

China's top diplomat Wang Yi praised China and Russia's "highly effective communications"

The U.S. has expressed concern about the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the two countries intend to strengthen their cooperation amid the raging war in Ukraine.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price argued that the visit of China's top diplomat Wang Yi to Moscow ahead of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine signals Beijing's shared vision with Moscow.

"We are concerned because these two countries share a vision," Price said in a press briefing, Reuters reported.

"It is a vision ... of an era in which big countries could bully small countries, borders could be redrawn by force, an era in which might could make right," he added.

Price noted that the U.S. has not obtained evidence that China is providing lethal aid to Russia but added that "we don't believe they've taken it off the table either."

During his visit to Moscow, Wang declared that China is "ready to join forces" with Russia to defend national interests and promote "mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas," Russian state-run news outlet Tass reported.

The Chinese state councilor praised Beijing and Moscow's consultations on strategic security issues as "highly effective communications" that strengthened the two countries' bilateral relationship.

Wang also put forward China's position on a political settlement of the Ukraine war.

During his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Wang urged all concerned parties to promote dialogue and negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Wang's visit to Moscow is seen as laying the groundwork for the upcoming trip of the Chinese president to Russia.

Unnamed individuals familiar with the plan told the Wall Street Journal that Xi is expected to visit Russia in the coming months. The visit reportedly aims to bolster Beijing's push for multiparty peace talks and diffuse the possibility of using nuclear weapons on the Ukrainian battlefield.

According to the report, the arrangements for Xi's Moscow visit are still at an early stage, but the Chinese leader could visit Russia in April or in early May, during Russia's celebration of its World War II victory over Nazi Germany.

Putin previously invited Xi to visit his country in the spring. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the upcoming meeting as a "key event" in Russia-China bilateral relations this year.

China's focus on its relations with Russia comes as the Asian country wrestles with the U.S.' accusation that it is considering sending weapons and ammunition to its closest ally to aid its war effort.

China denied such claims. The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell revealed that Wang told him during a meeting that Beijing doesn't plan to arm Russia.