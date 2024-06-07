US Economy Adds More Jobs Than Projected As Unemployment Rate Hits 4%
The U.S. economy added more jobs than projected in May, but the unemployment rate topped 4% for the first time in nearly 18 months.
The mixed data from the Department of Labor likely decreases the chances the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates from 23-year highs.
Nonfarm payrolls expanded by 272,000 in May, nearly 50% higher than the Dow Jones estimate of 190,000, and more than 100,000 more than the April report.
The unemployment rate just barely missed the 3.9% forecast, marking the first time the figure has topped the 4% threshold since January 2022.
The healthcare (68,000), government (43,000) and leisure and hospitality (42,000) sectors saw the most job growth, accounting for more than half the gains.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
'Europe In Miniature': Welcome To Baarle, World's Strangest Border
-
Japan To Build Anti-tourist Fence At Mount Fuji Viewpoint
-
Deadly Landmines Pose Hidden Threat In Libyan Capital
-
Armed Syrian Kurdish Women Stand Guard Over Precious Wheatfields
-
Colombian Underwater 'Art Gallery' Serves As Coral Home
-
World's Most Powerful Rocket Starship Set For Next Launch
-
Global Warming Accelerating At 'Unprecedented' Pace: Study
-
Biden Imposes Tough New Border Measures To Stem Migrant Surge
-
OpenAI Insiders Blast Lack Of AI Transparency
-
'Life Goes On' - Panama Islanders Relocated As Sea Level Rises