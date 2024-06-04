The US Labor Department has reported that job openings in April fell to 8.1 million, marking the lowest level since 2021. Despite this decline, the job market remains robust, with openings still at historically high levels amidst high interest rates and economic slowdown indicators.

The report, released Tuesday, shows a decrease from the revised 8.4 million vacancies in March. Initially, the March figures were reported at 8.5 million. This steady decline from the peak of 12.2 million openings in March 2022 reflects a cooling trend in the job market, which had surged post-COVID-19 lockdowns, Marketwatch reported.

Interestingly, layoffs decreased, and the number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs increased in April, indicating a level of confidence among workers in their job prospects.

The sustained high level of job openings is a testament to the resilience of the U.S. labor market. When the Federal Reserve initiated interest rate hikes in March 2022 to combat inflation, many anticipated a recession and rising unemployment. However, the economy has continued to grow, and employers have sustained their hiring efforts, averaging 234,000 new jobs monthly over the past year.

According to ABC News, economists predict that the upcoming employment report will show an additional 180,000 jobs added in May, with the unemployment rate forecasted to hold steady at 3.9%, extending the streak of months below 4% to 28. This would be the longest such period since the Korean War era.

Despite the strong labor market, the economy has shown signs of deceleration, growing at just a 1.3% annual rate in the first quarter of 2024. This slowdown is attributed to volatile factors, including a surge in imports and a drawdown in business inventories. Consumer spending, the mainstay of U.S. economic activity, has also seen a moderation in growth.

The Federal Reserve had anticipated a boost from lower interest rates, signaling plans for rate cuts this year. However, persistent inflation above the central bank's target has delayed the onset of these cuts, with investors now anticipating the first cut to occur at the Fed's September meeting.

Fed policymakers may view the decrease in job openings as a positive development, as it could help to cool the job market and reduce wage pressures that contribute to inflation. Economists note that while job openings are still elevated, they are moving in the right direction towards pre-pandemic levels, indicating a normalization in labor supply and demand, the ABC report adds.