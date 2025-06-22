Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the U.S. joining the Israel-Iran War would be "very dangerous for everybody."

While speaking with reporters in Istanbul on Friday after leaving a conference in Geneva, Araghchi commented on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He stated Iran is exercising its right to self-defense after Israel attacked the nation on June 13, two days before the sixth round of nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.

"In order for us to come back to diplomacy, the aggression should be stopped. It is obvious I cannot go to negotiations with the United States when our people are under bombardment under the support of the United States," Araghchi stated, adding that Iran believes the U.S. has been involved in Israel's aggression since the beginning.

"Unfortunately, we have heard the U.S. may join this aggression. That would be very unfortunate, and I think that it would be very, very dangerous for everyone," Araghchi continued.

The conference was attended by officials from Germany, France and the United Kingdom, the three most populous countries in Europe. In 2015, the three nations, along with Russia, China, the U.S., and the UN, helped broker the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which allowed Iran to develop peaceful nuclear programs while submitting independent monitoring, Al Jazeera reported.

Since the war began, 639 people have been killed in Iran and 24 in Israel, according to reporting by Reuters.

Last week, President Donald Trump gave Iran two weeks to come to an agreement with Israel before potentially joining the war. While he mulls the decision, Trump has reportedly excluded several members of his administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine are serving as Trump's "Tier One" advisers.

