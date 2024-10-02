A U.S. labor board filed a complaint against Apple, accusing the company of violating its employees' rights to organize and the imposition of unlawful workplace rules. This development comes amid the tech giant's ongoing legal challenges related to its labor practices.

In a complaint announced late Monday, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) claimed that Apple required its employees in the U.S. to sign illegal confidentiality agreements and non-disclosure as well as non-compete agreements. Additionally, Apple imposed overly broad social media policies, Reuters reported.

Apple was accused by the NLRB of "interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees" in their exercise of rights under federal labor law.

In response, an Apple spokesperson stated that the company has always given due respect to the rights of its employees in terms of collective bargaining agreements and such is reflected in the employment policies.

The company expressed its strong disagreement with the claims made against it and said that it would "share facts at the hearing."

The case is scheduled for hearing by an administrative judge in January, unless Apple settles it before next year. The agency wants Apple to rescind the alleged unlawful rules and inform its workforce in the U.S. of their rights under federal laws.

The five-member labor board can review the administrative judges' rulings. In the event that the board's review does not favor the company, it may choose to appeal to federal appeals courts.

The complaint originates from charges made against Apple in 2021 by Ashley Gjovik, a former senior engineering manager. Gjovik claimed in her complaint that certain Apple policies, especially about social media usage and confidentiality, discouraged employees from talking about issues such as equal pay and gender discrimination with each other and the media.

In May, Gjovik also filed a lawsuit in California federal court, claiming that Apple retaliated against her for filing NLRB complaints and attempting to organize workers. Apple has denied both allegations.

On Tuesday, a judge dismissed most of Gjovik's claims but allowed her the opportunity to amend some of them.

In addition to this, Apple is also facing at least two other pending NLRB cases, alleging that the company terminated an employee at its Cupertino, California, headquarters for criticizing managers and illegally interfered with a union campaign at a retail store in Atlanta. Apple has also denied wrongdoing in these cases.