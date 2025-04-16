Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen flew to El Salvador on Wednesday to press for the release of a US resident mistakenly deported to the Central American country.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia remains imprisoned in a notorious jail for terrorists in his native country despite a US federal judge's order, backed by the Supreme Court, for his return to the United States.

Van Hollen said in a video post before taking off that he wanted to show President Donald Trump's administration and El Salvador that Abrego Garcia's supporters would not let up in the campaign for his return.

"I hope to meet with representatives of the government. I hope to have the chance to actually see Kilmar and see what his condition is," said Van Hollen, who represents Maryland, Abrego Garcia's home state.

A legal US resident, Abrego Garcia was protected by a 2019 court order determining that he could not be deported to El Salvador, but he was sent there around a month ago.

The Trump administration has admitted its mistake, and has been ordered by the Supreme Court to "facilitate" his return.

But the administration -- pressed on what action it was taking to remedy its error in lower court hearings -- has not announced any efforts toward Abrego Garcia's return.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said during a White House visit on Monday he had no intention of releasing Abrego Garcia, while Trump told reporters he did not have the authority to intervene.

Trump's critics have warned that his defiance of the Supreme Court has placed the country on the cusp of a constitutional crisis.

"This is about due process. This is about rule of law," Van Hollen said.

"What bullies do is they begin by picking on the most vulnerable. But if we get rid of the rule of law and due process in the United States, it's a short road from there to tyranny."

The White House claims that it is complying with the courts and that Abrego Garcia is a gang member. He denies the accusation and has never been charged in either country.

District Judge Paula Xinis said the case against him amounted to "nothing more than his Chicago Bulls hat and hoodie, and a vague, uncorroborated allegation from a confidential informant" of his gang membership.

West Virginia Republican congresswoman Riley Moore posted on X Tuesday that he had also traveled to El Salvador to see the prison where immigrants deported by the Trump administration are being held.

He declared himself supportive of Trump's actions, however.

Van Hollen's fellow Democratic Senator Cory Booker, of New Jersey, is also mulling a trip to the country but has not yet made an announcement on timing and his didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two Democrats in the House of Representatives -- Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Florida and Robert Garcia of California -- are also planning to visit, according to US media.