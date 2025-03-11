US politicians are unable to stand up to Donald Trump, a French lawmaker said, after the viral success of a speech where he damned the US president as presiding over "Nero's court" and described his advisor, Elon Musk, as a "buffoon on ketamine".

The main chamber of France's upper house, the Senate, is usually the venue for stately discussion rather than speeches that go viral worldwide.

But senator Claude Malhuret, a veteran politician who sits with a faction aligned with President Emmanuel Macron in the Senate, last week grabbed global attention due to his colourful choice of language.

"Washington has become Nero's court, with an incendiary emperor, submissive courtiers and a buffoon on ketamine in charge of purging the civil service," he said in the speech.

He was comparing Trump to notoriously tyrannical Roman emperor Nero.

He also made reference to Musk, owner of social media platform X and the world's richest person, who has been put in charge of Trump's federal cost-cutting efforts.

Given English subtitles by social media users, the speech by Malhuret -- a former minister, MP and mayor -- has been viewed millions of times and also broadcast by international news networks.

The former doctor and minister told AFP he had echoed the "concern" and "anger" of many in the United States during the eight-minute speech, given during a Senate debate on Ukraine and European security.

"I never imagined that an internet user would spontaneously translate it into English and that it would go viral to such an extent, particularly in the United States," he said in an AFP interview.

He said he had given voice to an unease in the United States about Trump's behaviour that is felt on both sides of the political divide.

"Judging by the very, very, very many messages I have received since then, I think that Americans today feel that their politicians are unable to stand up to Trump.

"The Republicans, of course, are afraid of reprisals and so are saying nothing, even those who disagree with him.

"And the Democrats are still reeling from their presidential defeat and the party is not yet in working order.

"For my part, many of the messages I received asked: 'How come it has to be a French politician who says this, when no-one there is saying it?'" he said.

He added that even people who voted for Trump were starting to believe "it is starting badly and, above all, that the world order is being called into question".

Malhuret said in the speech that Europe was at a "critical juncture of its history".

"The American shield is slipping away, Ukraine risks being abandoned and Russia is being strengthened," he said.

He said the message of Trump -- the "king of the deal" -- is that "being his ally serves no purpose because he will not defend you".

Malhuret accused Trump of presiding over a "seizure of democracy", saying "never in history" had a US president "surrendered to the enemy".

"We were at war with a dictator," he said in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Now we are fighting against a dictator supported by a traitor."

During their heated meeting in the Oval Office, Trump had treated the "war hero" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "stable boy", Malhuret said.

In his interview with AFP, Malhuret insisted that, compared to the daily diatribes from Trump and Musk, what he had said was "very respectful".

"I don't insult them," he stressed.

He acknowledged he used "colourful expressions", explaining: "I prefer colourful expressions to insults or curses."