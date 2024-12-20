A shocking video shows the moment a driver drove at high speed into a crowd into a Christmas market in Germany.

At least 20 injuries in a suspected terror attack, the Telegraph reported. There were unconfirmed reports that some victims were killed.

It happened Friday in Magdeburg, the news agency dpa reported.

CONTENT WARNING: Gruesome footage of the moment a vehicle drove straight through the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. pic.twitter.com/Q1OQYAqaeY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 20, 2024

Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif said they suspected it was an attack, the Associated Press reported.

"This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas," Saxony-Anhalt Gov. Reiner Haseloff said.

Security has been a concern at Christmas markets in Germany since a 2016 incident when an Islamic extremist attacker drove a truck through a crowd in Berlin, killing 13 people.