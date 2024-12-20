Video Shows Moment Driver Plows Full Speed into Dozens at German Holiday Christmas Market
The driver was arrested as police investigate any possible terrorism link
A shocking video shows the moment a driver drove at high speed into a crowd into a Christmas market in Germany.
At least 20 injuries in a suspected terror attack, the Telegraph reported. There were unconfirmed reports that some victims were killed.
It happened Friday in Magdeburg, the news agency dpa reported.
Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif said they suspected it was an attack, the Associated Press reported.
"This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas," Saxony-Anhalt Gov. Reiner Haseloff said.
Security has been a concern at Christmas markets in Germany since a 2016 incident when an Islamic extremist attacker drove a truck through a crowd in Berlin, killing 13 people.
