Authorities in Fiji said they are investigating allegations that members of a Virgin Australian crew were robbed and raped on New Year's Day.

The "regrettable" incidents happened in the nightclub region of Nadi, a popular tourist destination and the South Pacific country's third-largest city, said deputy Prime Minister Viliame R. Gavoka.

"There were two separate alleged incidents, one being alleged theft and the other being alleged sexual assault which affected two different crew members," Gavoka said in a statement on Facebook.

A suspect in the alleged sexual assault has been questioned as part of the investigation.

Virgin has sent personnel to Fiji to provide support, Reuters reported.

Fiji police said some crew members had gone to a nightclub in Nadi.

"Unfortunately, two of the crew members were victims of an alleged theft and rape after exiting the niteclub trying to find their way back to the hotel," acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew said, according to Reuters.