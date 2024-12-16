Seven people, including four Australians and an American, were hospitalized for poisoning after drinking pina coladas at a luxury resort in Fiji.

The victims all suffered from nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms, according to the country's health ministry.

It happened Saturday night at the five-star Warwick Fiji resort on the Coral Coast, the AFP reported.

Five of the patients have since been discharged. The two remaining patients were reportedly in a "stable condition" in intensive care.

Fiji's health ministry and police force were investigating the cause.

"Everyone is in a state of disbelief that this has happened," tourism minister Viliame Gavoka. said.

He added that it was a "very isolated incident" and does not believe it was the result of any deliberate action.

David Sandoe told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that his daughter Tanya and granddaughter Georgia were among the victims.

"It's very difficult to take a call at 11 at night... and your daughter says that they have been poisoned and they're in hospital," Sandoe said.

A spokesperson for the Warwick Fiji Hotel said it was conducting an investigation and waiting for test results from the health authorities.

"At this moment, we do not have conclusive details, but we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our guests," the spokesperson told the AFP.

In a separate incident in Laos last month, two Danish citizens, an American, a Briton and two Australians died of suspected methanol poisoning in the town of Vang Vieng.

"There's a real terrifying sense of deja vu," Australian minister Jason Clare told the ABC.