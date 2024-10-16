Marc DeValera, a modern-day visionary, describes himself as a fusion of Leonardo DaVinci's innovation and Tony Stark's engineering acumen. As the CEO of MLFD-MedTech Inc., he relentlessly fulfills his mission of elevating the current pharmaceutical landscape, specifically conventional respiratory treatments. This pioneer's story revolves around an accidental discovery that transformed into a life's purpose, one of healing humanity by emulating Mother Nature's power into the Mesh Nebulizer and a potent essential oil formula.

In 2020, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. DeValera stood firmly at the helm of MLFD-MedTech, not stepping down since. For him—the 'ultimate validator,' 'patient zero,' and 'lab rat number one'—that motivation was personal, stemming from a 25-year personal use of the essential oil formula. A former IT specialist with a 166 IQ specializing in natural treatment research for bacterial and viral infections, he developed the formula for personal use only, soon realizing its immense potential and health benefits when COVID-19 arrived.

When news of the rising pandemic circulated the world, DeValera—having used his three-oil blend for more than 25 years at the time—knew that had his product been commercialized sooner, it could have prevented or alleviated COVID's calamity. Central to the development and refinement of the Mesh Nebulizer and the formula is his journey of innovating against all odds.

Since graduating college, he has been engaging in design activities, even creating some of the first operating computer systems in the 1980s. At the brink of a breakthrough—a project promising to unite the IT industry—a major loan deal fell through, sending Mr. DeValera back to square one. Following a similar trajectory was his music career; a singer-songwriter merging Latino, jazz, new-age, and R&B genres, DeValera's debut tour was canceled by personal struggles, never kicking off again.

Though this unimpressed attitude from doubtful naysayers continued to linger over his success in the health and wellness sphere, DeValera persevered, prompted by the boundless positive effects of the Mesh Nebulizer and the essential oils on his body. Mr. DeValera's adventure with alternative, all-natural solutions started in 1994 when he was prescribed intense antibiotics to fight sinusitis. Now, he's the curator of the essential oil treatment named XYZENO(™) (Earth-Wind-Fire),

With time, the medicine's side effects started showing, most noticeably with his teeth turning a dull shade of yellow. Prompted by his lifelong fear of needles and inspired by a tide of organic healthcare research, he began seeking less invasive methods. Through trial and error, his focus shifted from facial sauna—the less potent option—to nebulizers, a powerful device he refined over 30 years of R&D. Dedicated to providing the most effective, safest alternative, this visionary searched high and low for materials that facilitate the oils without disintegrating and releasing harmful substances.

Essential oils are a natural remedy used since ancient times in the Middle East, China, the Roman Empire, and many other lands. Inspired by centuries-old traditions and the healing beauty of Mother Nature, he began the process of elevating the formula through extensive laboratory experiments; informed by his passion and the expertise of a certified clinical trials director. The tests' results were clear: 100% success. Moreover, eight respected laboratories conducted tests on these essential oils and proved a 99% effectiveness, further proving that Mother Nature's process provides.

As the post-pandemic dust has settled and with controversies replaced by thorough research, the Mesh Nebulizer and XYZENO(™) garnered the attention of forward-thinking individuals, firms, and even nations, ready to nourish human bodies with what nature has to offer. As a culmination of this over-three-decade journey, DeValera is raising capital to further develop MLFD-MedTech's export infrastructure, hoping to expedite the frequently incoming orders.

"I envision the Mesh Nebulizer and XYZENO(™) as a central part of everyone's lives. It's a product that parents can use to protect their children, nurses to alleviate patients' illnesses, and individuals to treat any respiratory issues," reflects DeValera. "Before my own medical adversity, I never expected to end up in the field. But all these struggles taught me important lessons that shaped how I view the world today. Not all medical solutions are pharmaceutical solutions. At the heart of that perception is health—the most valuable thing humans have. It's not only our right but responsibility to care for individual and collective well-being, and Mother Nature has all the answers we need."